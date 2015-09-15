The new trailer for Season 4 of Starz’s BMF is out, and another original character is confirmed to return to the show.

Following the news that OG star Myles Truitt would be back for Season 4, another original star, Eric Kofi-Abrefa is returning in the season as Lamar.

Michael Chiklis is also joining the cast as DEA Agent Taylor, “a no-nonsense cop who assists in the pursuit of BMF, while adding to Meech and Terry’s growing list of enemies,” and Donnell Rawlings will appear as Lamar’s cousin Alvin.

What is Season 4 of ‘BMF’ about?

The new trailer also continues to tease the internal BMF feud between brother leaders Meech and Terry Flenory and the launch of their music label in Atlanta as they expand their business in the 90s.

Per the description from stars, in Season 4, “The brothers must overcome insurmountable obstacles — from the growing police presence to their revenge-driven oldest rival, it’s hard to trust anyone… even each other. As the pressure and tension mount, it leads to explosive conflict and resentment between the brothers.”

Season 4 stars Demetrius Flenory, Jr. as Meech, Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, La La Anthony, Steve Harris and Myles Truitt.

When does ‘BMF’ Season 4 premiere?

The series is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. The show’s creator, Randy Huggins, also executive produces alongside current showrunner Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson, Damione Macedon, and Raphael Jackson, Jr. are additional executive producers. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.

BMF Season 4 premieres on June 6. Watch the trailer below:



