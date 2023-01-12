Wunmi Mosaku and Jayme Lawson have been added to the cast of Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s mysterious genre film, joining Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter state that the two actresses have been confirmed to star in the film opposite Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell. As per usual with this film, not much is being divulged about their roles except that Mosaku, who has cut her teeth in America by starring in supernatural, sci-fi and fantasy series such as Lovecraft Country and Loki, is rumored to be the female lead and romantic interest of one of the twin brothers Jordan is expected to play. Jordan is said to be playing both brothers, with O’Connell rumored to play the film’s villain.

The other things we know about the film so far is that it is rumored to be a film set in the Jim Crow South and might revolve around vampires and Southern supernatural lore and culture. When it comes to vampires and the South, you naturally think of New Orleans, and indeed, that is where the film will start production this month.

Coogler wrote the film and will direct as well as produce through his company Proximity Media. Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian are also producing.

The film is one that got all of the studios excited when they met with Coogler and Jordan in January. What they learned of the film was enough to start an extremely competitive bidding war, with Warner Brothers winning in the end. All of the speculation and excitement has fans eagerly awaiting what new adventure Coogler and Jordan will take us on when the film is released to theaters March 7, 2025.