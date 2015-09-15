Tubi and BBC Three have dropped the trailer for Season 2 of the comedy-drama series, Boarders. Tubi joined the BBC as a co-producer on the new season.

The series is created and written by Daniel Lawrence Taylor, who co-stars in the series as Gus. Stars Josh Tedeku (Jaheim), Jodie Campbell (Leah), Sekou Diaby (Toby), Myles Kamwendo (Omar) and Aruna Jalloh (Femi) return for Season 2.

Boarders “follows five talented black inner-city teens (Jaheim, Leah, Toby, Omar and Femi) transported to an alien world – a British boarding school – after gaining scholarships to the prestigious St. Gilbert’s. They set out to make the most out of the opportunity, despite their places only being offered as a poorly-disguised PR exercise to improve the reputation of the school.”

Additional ‘Boarders’ Season 2 cast

Also returning for Season 2 are Niky Wardley (Carol), Assa Kanouté (Abby), Tallulah Greive (Beatrix), Rosie Graham (Florence), Harry Gilby (Rupert), Georgina Sadler (Mabel), Zheng Xi Yong (Xiang), Dillon Mitra (Dilton), Archie Fisher (Cheddar), Andrew Harmon-Gray (Graham), Ruxandra Porojnicu (Yelena), Kye Malcolm (Caleb), Llewella Gideon (Sylvie), Mohammed Mansaray (Malachi), Niyi Akin (Koku), Maxim Ays (Felix), Al Foran (Stanley), William Andrews (Mackers) and Yuriri Naka (Ms Kaneko).

New cast members for Season 2 are Wunmi Mosaku as Jaheim’s mother, Grace and Cara Theobold as St Gilbert’s new writer-in-residence Jude. Michael Salami also joins as Femi’s Uncle Teju and newcomer Kendra Brown stars as the American exchange student, Devonyè.

Natalie Cassidy and Alan Cumming also guest star this season.

What is ‘Boarders’ Season 2 about?

Here’s the previously released description of Season 2:

Series two sees a new era for St Gilbert’s, with headmaster Bernard – who had brought the scholarship students into the school – suspended following a school rebellion. Now acting headmistress Carol Watlington-Geese (who also happens to be the mother of Jaheim’s nemesis, Rupert) is at the helm – and she wants them gone. Series one saw these five outsiders begin to thrive. Series two asks how much they’re willing to sacrifice just to survive.

In the newly-released trailer, we see that the new administration seeks to cut the scholarship students from five to three, inciting a “hunger games.”

Watch the trailer below:

Boarders is created and written Taylor and is produced by Studio Lambert (part of All3Media) for the BBC, in co-production with Tubi and ZDFneo, in association with All3Media International for the BBC. Taylor is lead writer with Yemi Oyefuwa, Jeffrey Aidoo and Racheal Ofori writing additional episodes. It is directed by Joelle Mae David and Sarmad Masud. Ali MacPhail returns as producer and Carleen Beadle-Larcombe is line producer. Mykaell Riley also returns as musical director.

Executive producers are Taylor, Madeleine Sinclair for Studio Lambert, and Nawfal Faizullah and Katherine Bond for the BBC.