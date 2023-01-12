Lifetime is already gearing up for Christmas, and this comes with the announcement that Brandy is starring in the upcoming holiday film Christmas Everyday with her real-life daughter, Sy’Rai Smith.

Serving as the tentpole to the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate, Christmas Everyday will also star Debbi Morgan, Robert C. Riley and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

The film follows Brandy’s character, Francine “Fancy” Ballantine, “a devoted fashion designer juggling family obligations and career ambitions.” Fancy wants to keep Christmas alive after enduring personal tragedy, but her Christmas plans are about to go bust. However, Christmas (and love) still find a way to survive.

What will the film be about?

According to the official synopsis:

Following the death of her father, Fancy (Brandy Norwood) has been more determined than ever to uphold her father’s cherished Christmas traditions as her mother Evelyn (Debbi Morgan) has also begun losing her sight. But things aren’t a smooth ride as Fancy simultaneously is planning her bridezilla baby sister’s, Belle (Sy’rai Smith), wedding. When a water pipe bursts and disrupts the fairytale wedding plans, Fancy finds herself unexpectedly drawn to the rugged, yet charming, contractor Jaylen (Robert C Riley) who is tasked with renovating the house. Through all the chaos, she learns valuable lessons about faith, family, and the true meaning of Christmas.

What Brandy says about starring in the film with her daughter

Brandy said in a statement how important the film is to her, especially with her daughter as a co-star.

She said, “The holidays are always about family as part of the festivities, so I’m beyond thrilled to be partnering with Lifetime on this magical holiday project and having my own daughter star with me – even though we are playing sisters! It’s a Wonderful Lifetime has become such a beloved tradition, and I’m honored to star and executive produce.”

Roger Bobb directs based on a script written by Meg DeLoatch and Cameron Ross. Christmas Everyday is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios (FES) with Stella Bulochnikov, Dr. Holly Carter, Ryan Ramsey, and FES’ Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi and Adam Shepard executive producing with Brandy.