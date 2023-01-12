Brandy and Rita Ora are going head-to-head in the new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ film, Descendants: The Rise of Red.

In the upcoming film, Rita Ora’s character, the Queen of Hearts, incites a battle against the magical kingdom of Auradon, meaning its queen, Cinderella (Brandy), must stand strong against the threat. With her home in danger, Cinderella’s daughter Chloe (Malia Baker) decides to go on a time travel journey with the Queen of Hearts’ daughter, Red (Kylie Cantrall).

According to the synopsis:

Former Villain Kid (aka VK) Uma, now Auradon Prep’s newest principal, extends an invite to the school to another VK — Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red and Cinderella’s daughter Chloe travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

The film also stars China Ann McClain, Jeremy Swift, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Paolo Montalban, Melanie Paxson, Leonardo Nam, Joshua Colley and Peder Lindell.

Jennifer Phang directs from a script by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer. Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh executive produce with co-executive producers Phang and Mahita P. Simpson. Wendy S. Williams produces.

Watch for Descendants: The Rise of Red on Disney+ July 12 and on the Disney Channel Aug. 9 at 8/7c.