Though the new I Know What You Did Last Summer follows a new group of young people haunted by (and murdered because of) what they did last summer, the film also includes appearances by beloved fixtures of the franchise.

Both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. return as survivors and high school sweethearts Julie James and Ray Bronson, but they aren’t the only familiar faces.

Brandy’s Karla Wilson, who appeared in the 1998 sequel as James’ friend and college roommate, also makes a cameo in the mid-credits scene.

Read on for more about Wilson’s return and how it set up another potential I Know What You Did Last Summer film.

Wilson appears in a mid-credits scene, setting up a potential future film

Halfway through the movie’s credits, viewers are shown a news broadcast about the new string of murders in Southport, North Carolina. It’s then revealed who’s watching the news: Karla, Julie’s friend and former college roommate.

As she’s watching, there’s a knock at the door. It’s Julie, who’s arrived with an envelope. In it, there’s a picture of her and Karla, whose face is marked by a red X. The envelope also includes a warning note that reads, “This isn’t over.”

Karla asks, “So, whose ass do we have to kick now?” and Julie says, “I was hoping you’d say that.”

Hewitt said it was ‘really great’ reuniting with Norwood

I Know What You Did Last Summer director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson told People that the singer was a key part of the new film.

“I always knew I wanted Brandy in this movie,” she told the outlet. “There was no movie without Brandy. But I think you don’t want to just shove someone into a story.”

She added that James and Bronson “are both very purposefully woven into this movie,” but the “fun of bringing back this franchise is kind of following the rules of the first two movies. So it always felt the most right to bring Brandy back to set up a sequel that she would then be in.”

Robinson explained that in the new film, James has “shut herself off from everybody,” so it “didn’t feel right to me that she would still be best friends with Karla, because I think she would want to protect Karla.”

“So,” Robinson continued, “you needed a thrust to get them back together, and the events of this movie is that thrust that then pulls them back toward each other.”

Hewitt told People that it was “really great” reuniting with Norwood.

“We just kept looking at each other,” she said. “It was just really funny. We were just so happy to be back together. I think she really felt like I did, just so deeply grateful for this opportunity. It’s just so fun.”

And producer Neal H. Moritz revealed that Norwood’s cameo changed last minute.

“We always in the back of our minds had the idea to bring [Brandy] back,” he told People. “We weren’t sure how we were going to bring her back. The way that she is in the movie is a little different than was originally planned. We changed it at the last minute to have her and Jennifer do the scene together. It was a very different scene, and I think this was good.”