Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, which shares the name of the first film.

With original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. returning as a part of the cast, the ensemble also includes Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols and Lola Tung,

This is the first direct sequel to the original cult classic, and it follows a straight-to-DVD standalone sequel, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, which was released in 2006. Also, a short-lived Prime Video series adaptation ran for one season back in 2021.

What will the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel be about?

Here’s the logline for the new film:

When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film is written by Sam Lansky and Robinson, based on a story by Leah McKendrick and Robinson. It is produced by Neal H. Moritz, and executive produced by Robinson, Jackie Shenoo and Karina Rahardja.

When will the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel be in theaters?

Watch the trailer and check out photos below. The film releases on July 18.