Brandy’s best advice for strange family members is to kick them out, especially after the events her character endures in the upcoming A24 horror film The Front Room.

In a featurette for the film the film, Brandy answered questions about handling odd behavior from family members. When answering the question about kicking a family member out, she said it would be tough if it was a close family member. But if it’s someone like a second or third cousin, she said, “Get your s–t and leave.”

The Front Room stars Brandy as a pregnant woman whose mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) comes to live with them. What she doesn’t expect, however, is that this woman is “the wickedest mother-in-law of all,” according to A24. As the studio states:

Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Beinda must draw the line somewhere…

The film also stars Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff, with brother team Max Eggers and Sam Eggers serving as writers and directors. The Front Room comes to theaters Sept. 6.

Watch the clip below: