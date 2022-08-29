Brandy is fully down to return for the upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s recent post about the 1998 slasher sequel has ignited fan excitement for Brandy’s potential return in the new Sony feature set to hit theaters next year. The actress and singer, who played Karla Wilson in the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, expressed surprise about the reboot, stating she was unaware of Sony Pictures’ plans.

The Sony Pictures reboot is being directed by Robinson from a screenplay she co-wrote with Sam Lansky, based on an initial script by Leah McKendrick. Neal Moritz, who produced the original film, is also returning for the new project.

The new cast that has been set so far includes Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King. Plot details are still being kept under wraps.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote Disney Channel’s new Descendants film Brandy was asked about the reboot and admitted she didn’t realize it was happening.

She said, “I didn’t know Sony was putting that together. That’s interesting!”

When asked if she was keeping her involvement a secret, she clarified, “I’m not pulling a fast one on you. I did not know that.”

Brandy highlighted that her character survived at the end of the 1998 film, suggesting she is open to reprising her role.

“I need them to give me a call because I survived in that movie! I came out in the end, bloodied up, ready to go. I did not die in that film,” she said. She added a direct message to her co-stars, “Jennifer, Freddie, hit me up,” referencing Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. The latter recently said he is in talks to return and they are trying to make it work.

Robinson addressed speculation on social media after an account posted that the film would ignore the previous sequels. She confirmed that her film respects the franchise’s continuity.

She posted, “It is definitely not? ISKWYDLS is (canon)”, referring to the 1998 sequel, which fueled fan hopes for Brandy’s involvement.

it is definitely not? ISKWYDLS is cannon 🫶🏻 hope this helps https://t.co/paS4GQVN4z — Jenn Kaytin Robinson (@JennKaytin) July 31, 2024

Brandy is seeing surge in popularity due to her reprising her Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella role in Descendants: The Rise of Red, her upcoming A24 horror film The Front Room, and her collaboration with Ariana Grande and Monica on the former’s “The Boy Is Mine” remix, which is in itself a reimagining of Brandy and Monica’s hit.