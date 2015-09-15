The first trailer has dropped for the sci-fi thriller Breathe, which stars Jennifer Hudson, Quvenzhané Wallis, Common, Raúl Castillo and more.

Helmed by See You Yesterday director Stefon Bristol, the film also stars Milla Jovovich and Sam Worthington.

Here’s the synopsis: Breathe is a heart-pounding thriller set in the future. After Earth is left uninhabitable due to lack of oxygen, a mother Maya (Hudson) and her daughter Zora (Wallis) are forced to live underground, with short trips to the surface only made possible by a coveted state-of-the-art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband, Darius, whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker but these visitors are not who they claim to be ensuing in mother and daughter fighting for survival.

From Variance Films, Breathe hits theaters on April 26 and will be available on digital and on-demand the same day.