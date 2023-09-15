“I still am in awe of a lot of the place and spaces I’ve been occupying, especially in the animated space,” said Henry. “I didn’t see a lot of characters that looked like me or sounded like me when I was coming up. And so now, it’s like to be able to go in there and just be a part of the fabric and rip it apart and make it whatever it is that I want to make it is a huge deal for me.”

He adds, “To be able to play Megatron, and not just Megatron, but like Megatron when he was D-16…not only is my seven-year-old self going crazy, but my 21-year-old self is going crazy, because it’s kind of like we’re meeting them in these formative years of their lives, trying to figure out who they are and who they want to be, and challenging the system, or realizing that the system isn’t what they wanted it to be.”