If you’re in desperate need of a laugh ahead of the weekend, Amazon Prime Video has one for you in the form of Brothers. The new comedy was filmed in Atlanta back in 2021, but finally debuted on the streamer on Oct. 17. It stars Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage as Moke and Jady Munger, respectively. The iconic duo play twin brothers who have been partners in crime all their lives, learning tricks of the criminal trade early on thanks to their mother, Cath (Glenn Close).

By the time the siblings reach their 40s, Moke is ready to clean up his act – but not before Jady drags him along for one last adventure. In Brothers, Jady makes a deal with the corrupt Judge Farful, promising to retrieve emeralds dumped by Cath 30 years earlier. Dinklage’s character knows he’ll need Moke’s help, but they’re also forced to rely on their notoriously unreliable mother to help locate the gems Jady needs to secure his freedom.

Family Betrayal Is a Central Theme Throughout ‘Brothers’

As the Munger’s head out on their road trip, Judge Farful’s son (Brendan Fraser) trails closely behind to keep tabs on the troublesome trio. Along their journey, they infilitrate a country club, dig up a body and ultimately, retrieve the emeralds they’ve been hunting for. When confronted by Farful, Cath makes a break for it, seemingly leaving her sons to face the consequences of their crimes – and that’s not the only time family betrayal comes up in Brothers.

In the end, it’s a showdown with Farful in an abandoned mall that brings the Munger clan together, although Fraser’s character winds up trapped under a burning Christmas tree when all is said and done. When Moke has a chance to talk with Judge Farful later on, the corrupt man seems uninterested in talking about his son’s failures, indicating their relationship is as fractured as ever at the end of Brothers. Moke tries to help the Judge remedy this broken bond by telling him he doesn’t have much time left to reconcile with the younger Farful, but the film’s conclusion doesn’t indicate whether he takes the advice.

Despite All the Drama, Prime Video’s New Comedy Ends on a High Note

While she seemed eager to leave her boys behind at first, Cath proved her loyalty at the end of Brothers by taking the fall for her family’s shenanigans. In the final moments of the movie, Jady and Moke leave prison after visitng their mom, only for the former to uncover two additional emeralds. This proves to be a game changer, as both Munger siblings had given away their cut of cash. Moke used his to pay Judge Farful in exchange for the gun covered in Jady’s prints, which was being used as collateral to control Dinklage’s character. Moke’s selflessness made sure his brother didn’t wind up back behind bars, and to repay him, Jady put his cut into a trust for Moke’s baby, which he hilariously assumed would be named Blueberry.

As Screen Rant notes, Jady’s jewels are revealed to be leftovers that Cath didn’t sell earlier in the film. In a flashback, she swallowed the emeralds before being arrested to keep the police from finding them. It’s possible the mother-son duo made an off-screen agreement about the trade, as Cath sneakily passed them off while holding baby Blueberry during a family visit at the prison.

It turns out she held onto three gems, and Dinklage’s narration throughout Brothers is actually Jady telling a story to an older Blueberry, revealing to his niece that he secretly kept the third emerald for himself. The movie’s conclusion suggests Jady and Cath were long-planning their criminal activities, and Moke was simply dragged along for the ride while trying to get his life together. While there were betrayals and plot twists along the way, these unconventional twins wound up getting everything they needed to succeed and (hopefully) move on from a life of crime.