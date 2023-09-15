The first trailer has been released for Megan Thee Stallion‘s Prime Video documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words.

“How can I be Megan Thee Stallion and I’m not having fun,” asked the “Savage” emcee in the preview where she explains how personal turmoil led her to step away from the stage for a while.

The trailer also dives into the relationship she had with her late mother, Holly Pete, and explains how watching her mother’s love and pursuit of gangsta rap led her to create the Megan Thee Stallion persona.

What is the documentary about?

The logline for Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words reads, “Follow the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete.”

“The shooting, the betrayal, I was definitely getting a little too engulfed in social media,” said rapper in the trailer, which teases what’s to come in the forthcoming documentary, including her shooting at the hands of Tory Lanez.

In December 2022, Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot following a party at the home of Kylie Jenner in July 2020. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.

Amid some of the more challenging times in Megan’s life and career, the trailer also shows how the documentary is also a nod to her love of anime, with illustrations of the rapper scattered throughout the trailer. It also showcases her becoming a champion for mental health and receiving her bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University in 2021.

Where can I watch Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words?

The documentary will premiere on Prime Video on Oct. 31.

Watch the full trailer below.