Bruno Mars is arguably one of the most recognizable music artists on the planet. The 24K Magic superstar started his prominent career as a songwriter. According to Billboard, he co-wrote chart-topping singles like “Right Round” and “Nothin’ On You” with established artists like Flo Rida and B.o.B. Then he took the lead on Mark Ronson’s crescendo-building “Uptown Funk!” Fast forward to 2025. Bruno Mars dropped the strip club banger “Fat, Juicy and Wet” with new school female rapper Sexxy Red.

Mars is one of his generation’s most influential and exciting artists. In January, Spotify announced that the global superstar became the first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners on its platform. That in itself is a concrete testament to his enduring popularity and multifaceted career in music and entertainment. With all his success, what is Bruno Mars’ net worth these days? Let’s dive into his life and his projects to find out.

Where did Mars get his musical talent?

Peter Gene Hernandez, Mars’s given name, was born on October 8, 1985, in Honolulu, Hawaii, into a musically talented family. His father, Peter Hernandez, is of Puerto Rican and Jewish descent and was a percussionist. His mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, was a singer from the Philippines and a hula dancer.

Growing up in Waikiki, Honolulu, Mars was exposed to diverse musical genres. He performed in his family’s band, The Love Notes, from a young age, singing vocals. His siblings — Jaime, Tiara, Tahiti, Presley, and Eric — were also musically inclined. Eric joined Mars’ first band, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, as its drummer. While musical talent runs deep in his family, Mars has obviously been the most commercially successful.

Early education and subsequent move to Los Angeles

Mars attended President Theodore Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, per Hawaii News Now. His former high school teacher, Lori Hamel, said Mars’ talent was obvious.

“I think we all knew he was so talented,” she said. “I did get to go see his show. So we knew his talent was tremendous, but I don’t think anyone could expect this. This is beyond.”

After graduating in 2003, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. The transition from Hawaii to the mainland was challenging, but his perseverance paid off. He started writing and producing songs for other artists, eventually leading to his own path to musical fame. Mars’ net worth was on its way up the escalator from that point on.

A star is born!

Mars’ big breakthrough came later in 2010 with the release of his debut album, “Doo-Wops & Hooligans.” The album featured smash hits like “Just the Way You Are,” “Talking to the Moon,” and “Grenade.” The former reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His next albums, “Unorthodox Jukebox” in 2012 and “24K Magic” in 2016, solidified his status as a pop music icon. From there, Mars’ net worth went through the roof.

In 2021, he formed the duo Silk Sonic with Anderson.Paak. They soon released the critically acclaimed album “An Evening with Silk Sonic.” It went on to win album of the year at the 2022 BET Awards. The duo produced several hit songs from the album, including “Leave the Door Open,” “Smokin’ Out the Window,” “Fly As Me,” and “Skate”.

Countless achievements and awards

Throughout his career, Mars has collected numerous accolades and achievements. He has sold over 150 million records worldwide and is the first artist to have six RIAA diamond-certified songs. Thirty-five of the artist’s songs hit the Billboard Hot 100, with nine becoming No. 1 hits and 20 becoming Top 10 hits. Uptown Funk! with Mark Ronson remained at No. 1 on the chart for an astonishing 14 weeks.

His list of awards is just as impressive. So far, he’s broken three Guinness World Records. “Just the Way You Are”, “Grenade”, and Uptown Funk!” all sold in excess of 10 million copies worldwide. He’s also won four Brit Awards, 11 American Music Awards, 13 Soul Train Awards, and 16 Grammy Awards.

What’s Mars’ romantic life like?

Mars was in a long-term romantic relationship with model and actress Jessica Caban. According to reports, the two began dating in 2011 after meeting at a popular hotel on the Lower East Side of New York City. The following year, Caban appeared with Mars in a Funny Or Die music video called “Whatta Man.” Besides appearances at the Grammys and other events, the couple kept their relationship very private.

But according to Yahoo! Entertainment, rumors suggesting the high-profile couple had broken up emerged in 2024. The breakup rumors were further fueled when Caban removed all photos of Mars from her Instagram. In a later reply to a follower regarding the rumors,

Caban wrote, “I will always celebrate and be happy for all of his continued achievements! Cheering from afar…”

Neither Caban nor Mars has publicly confirmed the split.

Mars’ mansions and multifaceted career

Over the years, Mars has invested in several properties. He owned a home in Los Angeles, which he sold for $3.348 million, and a house in Hawaii that he unloaded for $2.7 million.

In 2015, he purchased a more expansive mansion in Studio City, California, for $6.5 million. The 9,033-square-foot Mediterranean-style house, built in 2000, sits on two acres and has a covered outdoor lounge, an infinity swimming pool, and a spa, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Mars has also successfully diversified his career by investing in several successful business ventures. These ventures demonstrate his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to translate his artistic sensibilities into successful business endeavors. They also significantly contributed to Mars’ net worth.

SelvaRey Rum

Founded in 2014, SelvaRey Rum is a premium rum brand co-owned by Mars. The brand offers a range of full-bodied, flavorful rums. These include a white, a chocolate-flavored rum, coconut rum, and the exclusive Owner’s Reserve, which sold out within two hours of its release, The Drinks Business reported.

SelvaRey Rum is distilled in Pesé, Panama, and has expanded its distribution to the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, and China. Its annual revenues aren’t disclosed, but according to CEO Today, experts estimate its value could be close to $10 million.

Ricky Regal Clothing Line

Mars launched the Ricky Regal clothing line in 2021 in collaboration with Lacoste. However, Lacoste reported that the line is no longer in production. The luxury 1970s-inspired sportswear collection reflected Mars’ personal style and creative vision.

While specific revenue figures were not publicly disclosed, the line was well-received for its unique blend of retro aesthetics and modern fashion. So, it stands to reason that the partnership made Mars a pretty penny.

The Pinky Ring Nightclub

Opened in 2024, The Pinky Ring is a luxury cocktail bar located at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. According to Las Vegas Weekly, Mars was instrumental in designing the venue, which features moody lighting, live music, and cutting-edge interior design. The nightclub aims to offer guests an immersive experience reminiscent of old-school Las Vegas glamour.

Mars’ net worth and rumors of financial trouble

Mars’ net worth is estimated at $175 million in 2025, per Celebrity Net Worth, and stems from various sources. These include music sales and streaming, lucrative concert tours, endorsements, business ventures, and his Las Vegas residency at the MGM Resorts, which began in 2016. According to Casino.org, the residency nets Mars approximately $1.58 million per show.

However, several reports emerged in 2024 saying Mars owed the MGM Casino $50 million due to gambling debts. The reports went on to say the debts were being offset by his residency earnings. However, the MGM subsequently denied those reports.

In a published statement, the company said, “MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM.”

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Bruno Mars made on tour?

In addition to his Las Vegas residency, Mars has headlined multiple successful tours—the most well-known being his 24K Magic World Tour, from March 2017 to December 2018. Reports vary on how much the tour grossed, but it’s estimated it generated a total of $389.4 million, according to Parade.

Who owns the rights to Bruno Mars’ music?

The Los Angeles Times reported that Warner Music Group has acquired a controlling stake in Tempo Music, the owner of a catalog of song rights spanning recordings by Bruno Mars, Adele, and Wiz Khalifa.