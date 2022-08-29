Whitfield and Hassan didn’t see eye-to-eye all season long, leading to verbal exchanges that transpired into spicy disagreements while filming.

During the closing episode of the cast trip, the latter said to Whitfield in jest during a word sparring, “Maybe you slept with someone to get this job [RHONY].” Offended by the comment, this sparked Whitfield to cry and share with the rest of the crew (Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Racquel Chevermont and Rebecca Minkoff) that she had been sexually assaulted. Amid divulging her heartbreaking story, she accused Hassan of knowing about her trauma. In turn, the women rallied around her in support as filming wrapped up for the day.