Brynn Whitfield is in the hot seat following the Season 15 finale of The Real Housewives of New York City.
Whitfield has been at the center of much of the conflict in the series’ soft reboot which started in Season 14 when it was entirely recast.
On Jan. 21, the season’s final episode aired, leaving viewers stunned by the events that unfolded.
Whitfield and Hassan didn’t see eye-to-eye all season long, leading to verbal exchanges that transpired into spicy disagreements while filming.
During the closing episode of the cast trip, the latter said to Whitfield in jest during a word sparring, “Maybe you slept with someone to get this job [RHONY].” Offended by the comment, this sparked Whitfield to cry and share with the rest of the crew (Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Racquel Chevermont and Rebecca Minkoff) that she had been sexually assaulted. Amid divulging her heartbreaking story, she accused Hassan of knowing about her trauma. In turn, the women rallied around her in support as filming wrapped up for the day.
Since Hassan wasn’t present during the vulnerable moment, Taank went to inform and question her about what was said. Blindsided by the news, she exploded with frustration and hurt. This resulted in the model passionately telling the other women she was unaware of the pain point and confronting Whitfield, who doubled down, for lying. The production team sent Hassan to stay overnight at a hotel to ensure things didn’t worsen. Things continued to take a turn after that when Whitfield said she wasn’t sure if Hassan knew.
The next day, Whitfield acted as if nothing had happened and decided to leave the trip early. Five days later, everyone gathered for the first time at the promo shoot for this season. Given what had happened, everyone expressed how anxious they were for the shoot to begin as the group dynamic shifted tremendously.
Critics of the show expressed their disbelief on social media.
“Brynn is truly broken, for her to stoop this low is just…… I pray for her healing,” an Instagram user commented.
“The fact Brynn doesn’t understand the gravity of how false accusations have harmed so many black men and women is alarming,” another person said.
“This girl weaponized her trauma, pulled the black card against a black woman, and lied for sympathy. Bravo would be irresponsible to not make sure that girl is in some serious therapy. She is sick,” someone else wrote.
Will tensions spill over at the reunion following the unexpected turn of events that ended the season? The teaser for the two-part event showcases a reckoning among the women. The first part airs Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.