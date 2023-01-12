Buffy the Vampire Slayer could be getting a new life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, the popular 1990s supernatural series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar is close to getting a pilot order for a Hulu reboot, with Gellar attached as an executive producer. Chloé Zhao will direct.

The series will star another actress as a younger slayer. According to the THR report, “Although Buffy lore dictated that only one Slayer could exist at a time, its final season upended that notion with the awakening of hundreds of potential Slayers for the show’s endgame.”

Will Sarah Michelle Gellar star in the reboot?

Per the report, Gellar would be a part of the potential show’s recurring cast, but would not be the lead.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer came back into the collective consciousness when the show’s creator, Joss Whedon, was famously canceled for a pattern of sexual harassment and emotional and psychological abuse, including harassing actors working on Buffy. Whedon’s abusive tactics were brought to light by Ray Fisher, who illustrated the type of pain he experienced while working on Justice League.

Fans had begun reckoning with how to watch the series while separating it from its creator, but thankfully Gellar, who originally didn’t want to create a new Buffy series, had a change of heart. According to the article, Gellar told The Drew Barrymore Show last December how she had once been closed to a reboot because she felt the original was “so perfect.” However, she said, after watching the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That, as well as watching Dexter create a new series, she realized “there are ways to do it.”

Another reboot was announced in 2018

It’s not clear if this is the same reboot that was announced in 2018. Back then, news of a Black-led reboot was making the rounds, only to be put on pause in 2022. At the time, Monica Owusu-Breen was on board to write and serve as showrunner.

Gellar executive produces this project with Zhao, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, and the original series’ executive producers Gail Berman, Dolly Parton, and Fran and Kaz Kuzui. The Hollywood Reporter states that Parton, who wasn’t credited as an executive producer during the original series run, produces through her production Sandollar. Fran and Kaz Kuzui produce through their company, Suite B.