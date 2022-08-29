Cameron Diaz is not here for the rumors about Jamie Foxx.

Recently, the 51-year-old actress was a guest on Molly Sims’ Lipstick on the Rim podcast, where she opened up about working with Foxx on Netflix’s Back in Action. The movie is set to be Diaz’s return to acting after she retired in 2014.

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” Diaz said. “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

She continued, “Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew. Everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him, and he’s just a professional on every level.”

Diaz and Foxx developed a friendship over the years due to the multiple times they shared the big screen, including 1999’s Any Given Sunday and 2014’s Annie. One of the “crazy” rumors that Diaz dismissed was that she supposedly wanted to quit acting to get away from Foxx after he allegedly had a meltdown on set.

Of the Oscar winner, Diaz added, “Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun.”