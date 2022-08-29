Cameron Diaz is not here for the rumors about Jamie Foxx.
Recently, the 51-year-old actress was a guest on Molly Sims’ Lipstick on the Rim podcast, where she opened up about working with Foxx on Netflix’s Back in Action. The movie is set to be Diaz’s return to acting after she retired in 2014.
“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” Diaz said. “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?'”
She continued, “Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew. Everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him, and he’s just a professional on every level.”
Diaz and Foxx developed a friendship over the years due to the multiple times they shared the big screen, including 1999’s Any Given Sunday and 2014’s Annie. One of the “crazy” rumors that Diaz dismissed was that she supposedly wanted to quit acting to get away from Foxx after he allegedly had a meltdown on set.
Of the Oscar winner, Diaz added, “Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun.”
Diaz also slammed the rumor that production on the Netflix film had stalled because someone attempted to steal over $40,000 from Foxx.
“The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end,” Diaz said.
The hiccups she was referring to were seemingly Foxx’s health problems that kept him from the public eye throughout the summer.
Although she didn’t go into detail about his health during the interview, Diaz insisted that her “classy” co-star was “thriving” and would often direct her to ignore what others said.
Per Diaz, Fox would tell her, “‘Nope. Just let them [talk]. We know the truth,'” but she admitted that the comments would still “just really made me angry.”
In 2014, Diaz stepped away from acting to focus on her family with her husband, Benji Madden. She and the Good Charlotte frontman share a three-year-old daughter named Raddix. In 2022, Foxx announced that he was pulling the actress out of retirement for her role in Back In Action. In a creative promo featuring former NFL star Tom Brady, Diaz hinted to Foxx that she did not know how to “un-retire.”
Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb
— Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022
The actress shared the audio to her Instagram Story, with the caption that read, “@iamjamiefoxx only you could get me back in action! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”
Listen to Diaz’s full conversation with Molly Simons on her podcast here.