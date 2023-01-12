A series based on the classic 1976 film Car Wash in development at NBC.

Deadline reports that The Best Man writer/director Malcolm D. Lee is producing the project. The potential series hails from Universal Television.

According to the publication, the series takes place in modern-day DC and follows an immigrant family who owns a car wash. The family will face “generational and cultural clashes between father and son and their eclectic group of employees.”

The series is written by Bob Hearts Abishola writer Opey Olagbaju. It’s reported that even though it’s still to early to cast the project, Olagbaju could possibly gear towards bringing some of the living members of the Car Wash film back as cameos. Such cameos could include Garrett Morris, Bill Duke, Pepe Serna, and Franklyn Ajaye.

Directed by Michael Schultz and written by Joel Schumacher, Car Wash was a comedic gold mine starring Richard Pryor, George Carlin and “Professor” Irwin Corey, among others. The film takes place during one Friday at a Los Angeles car wash and follows the workers’ as they express their goals, hopes, dreams and more.