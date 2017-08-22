Max has dropped details about a new series they have coming soon starring Carla Hall.

Hosted by the celebrity chef and best-selling author, the six-episode series Chasing Flavor takes viewers on a global adventure to explore the unexpected roots of popular dishes within today’s American food culture.

Produced by Fremantle’s Original Productions for Max, Chasing Flavor will see Hall traces the history and lineage of America’s famous dishes, from shrimp, ice cream, chicken pot pie, grits and hot chicken.

“Chasing Flavor brings together so many of the things I am passionate about. It’s about food, and family, and sharing stories and history and travel. And more importantly, giving credit to the cultures that had a hand in a particular dish,” said Hall in a statement. “I’m really proud of this show. Everyone involved in making it, myself included, put their heart and souls into it. It was a wonderful adventure, and I can’t wait for others to share it.”

Throughout six half-hour episodes, Hall will travel from to various locations such as New York, Philadelphia, Turkey, Jamaica and Italy.

“Carla’s travels do not end there as she goes on a taco trip to Mexico and discovers how a vertical flame helped cultures collide to create tacos al pastor,” the synopsis reads. “She also explores how Jamaica helped to shape the flaky crust of chicken pot pie, and in Ghana, she gets a spicy taste of the roots of hot chicken with chef Eric Adjepong. With every bite in every country, Carla’s journey highlights the influences that have shaped American cuisine.”

Chasing Flavor is available for streaming on Max beginning Feb. 1.