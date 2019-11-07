Jamal Roberts’ American Idol win is a historic moment for the show, but social media users believe not everyone is happy with the Mississippi native taking the title.

According to Atlanta Black Star, social media is calling out American Idol Season 4 winner and judge Carrie Underwood for her less-than-thrilled reaction to Roberts’ big moment.

Underwood was slow to stand for Roberts’ final performance

After a record-breaking 26 million votes, Roberts was named the winner of the show’s 23rd season on Sunday. After news of his victory, he performed Anthony Hamilton’s “Her Heart” for his winner’s song as the Top 14 contestants gathered around him to commemorate his win.

The contestants weren’t the only ones celebrating Roberts. Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan remained standing for Roberts’ performance of the ballad. Underwood later joined them, but a user on the social media platform X suggested she would have preferred to stay seated.

“Not Carrie Underwood sitting down and probably being told to stand up when Jamal won 🙄 #AmericanIdol,” they wrote along with a GIF of Roberts’ “Her Heart” performance with Underwood seated.

Not Carrie Underwood sitting down and probably being told to stand up when Jamal won 🙄 #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/CCQbLBnmS9 — Shay💋 (@sunshine0nme) May 19, 2025

A few days later, a TikTok video compilation of Underwood seemingly ignoring Roberts on the Idol stage after the finale, as well as other moments that revealed her disdain for the singer throughout the season, went viral. Many viewers accused Underwood of being racist and asked Idol not to bring her back as a judge next season.

Carrie Underwood fails to acknowledge American Idol winner Jamal Roberts after his win.



pic.twitter.com/FSaHKtk8IJ — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) May 21, 2025

“He lacked stage presence?!?” So did she on her season. Why is she acting like she doesn’t know what it’s like to be a contestant on this show? — Troy (@Fndthetruth) May 21, 2025

She’s racist — Bossman DownLow 👨🏿‍💼 (@TweetRashad) May 22, 2025

Pls don’t bring @carrieunderwood back as a judge. She is nasty and lacks tact/professionalism @AmericanIdol — 𐚁 KM (@k_elliiii) May 22, 2025

Social media is not impressed by Underwood’s post about Roberts’ win

Amid the backlash, Underwood took to social media to praise Roberts, sharing a picture of them at the finale on multiple platforms and congratulating him on his victory.

Alongside the image on X and Instagram, she wrote, “Congratulations to the newest winner of @AmericanIdol!!! I’m so proud of Jamal Roberts and all he has accomplished this season and I can’t wait to see what mountains he climbs next! He’s going to do great things! ❤️❤️❤️”

But social media users weren’t convinced the message was genuine.



“Girl you shaded him… but carry on. Congratulations Jamal, you TRULY deserved this,” one wrote on Instagram.



Another Instagram user added, “She took this picture for the internet. She definitely did NOT want him to win!!”



Viewers were just as skeptical on X.



“‘See everyone, I’m standing next to A Black™ and smiling so I can’t be racist!'” one commented with a meme GIF.

Someone else shared that Underwood’s post “was so forced and you posted it for damage control. America caught on FYI. Don’t bring her back @AmericanIdol.”

“You can just tell they don’t wanna be next to each other,” another user wrote with zoomed-in aspects of the photo.

"See everyone, I'm standing next to A Black™ and smiling so I can't be racist!" https://t.co/60d2fcQeFt pic.twitter.com/EzznHG88UO — Nikolai (@theonlynikolai) May 22, 2025

This is was so forced and you posted it for damage control. America caught on FYI. Don’t bring her back @AmericanIdol https://t.co/r2VxXi2LuK — mikey (@MikeBeLike) May 21, 2025

You can just tell they don’t wanna be next to each other https://t.co/6KP7Cct8IE pic.twitter.com/wg0EO9mde0 — ★ I SAW MUVA TWICE ★ (@Asmr_Unique) May 22, 2025

Underwood shared another post on Wednesday, unveiling a surprise — a baby lamb.

She wrote in the caption, “We’ve got another new life around the farm! This little guy happened to be born on the day of the @americanidol finale, so we figured it would only be right if we named him Jamal!!! ☺️ Mama and Baby J are doing well…and I’m popping by the barn to get snuggles every chance I get! Welcome to the world, little dude!”