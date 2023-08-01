The Season 3B return of MTV’s Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, starring Tami Roman, has been set.

Per the network, the show returns with “unique new stories, explosive encounters and blazing takedowns that are sure to shock and excite viewers.”

Here’s the description of the show:

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful follows Roman as she teams up with relationship expert Coach Ken Canion and her stellar investigation team to help suspicious lovers expose their unfaithful partners. Each week, a different relationship is put to the ultimate test. Once the truth is out, the suspicious lover is then faced with a difficult choice: join forces with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in a dramatic undercover operation.

When does ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ return?

The series is executive produced by Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Alissa Horowitz, Daniel Wiener, Jamail Shelton, and Rich Allen for Antoinette Media. Tami Roman also produces. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Jennifer Aguirre also executive produce. Jarrad Galano is supervising producer for MTV, with Sara Finney serving as Executive in Charge for MTV.

The season premieres on April 15 at 9 p.m. on MTV.