Elle, the prequel series based on the Legally Blonde film franchise, continues to fill out its cast, adding Chandler Kinney as a series regular.

Deadline reports that Kinney, Gabrielle Policano and Jacob Moskovitz have been cast as series regulars for the upcoming Prime Video series. They join series lead Lexi Minetree and other previously announced cast members June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott, who play Elle’s parents.

Kinney will play Kimberly, described as a “sharp-tongued senior who is not a fan” of Elle, while Moskovitz plays Miles, the star athlete of the school who is enamored by Elle. Policano’s character Liz is described as “the anti-Elle Woods.”

What will ‘Elle’ be about?

Per the logline, Elle “follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.” Minetree was found through a nationwide open casting call for the role.

Series creator Laura Kittrell is the co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Caroline Dries. Original star Reese Witherspoon, as well as Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt also executive produce.

Kinney starred in the two seasons of Max’s Pretty Little Liars reboot/sequel series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. She also starred in Fox’s Lethal Weapon, as well as Disney Channel’s Zombies film series. She also placed third on Dancing with the Stars last year and made history with Brandon Armstrong, as they were the first Black couple to make it that far on the series.