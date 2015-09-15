An upcoming thriller film at Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, has set Chloe Bailey, Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, Romy Woods and Coco Jones to star.

The film is currently untitled, but the Girls Trip and The Best Man helmer will direct from a script written by Alan McElroy and Matthew Mixon.

Do we know any plot details about the film yet?

No plot details are known, as the details of the film are being kept under lock and key.

It appears that it could be the biggest film role for Laviscount, who is most known for his role in Netflix’s Emily in Paris. He’s also starring in the upcoming Netflix romance film, People We Meet on Vacation.

It seems like it also could be perhaps the highest-profile leading film role for Bailey, who is returning to Universal after starring in their Will Packer-produced Peacock film, Praise This. She also has another lead role coming up in the film Goons with Michael Rainey Jr.

Coco Jones is also in the Universal family, starring in Peacock’s Bel-Air, and Diop starred in Universal and Jordan Peele’s Us. Whitfield, an iconic veteran actor of Black Hollywood, is currently starring in Showtime’s The Chi on the television front.

Malcolm D. Lee has made film history

Lee’s Girls Trip made him the first filmmaker with an all-Black creative team to earn more than $100 million at the box office. He also has an extensive relationship with Universal, as his The Best Man franchise is set there. The franchise’s most recent work was the Peacock limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters.