The Woman in the Yard has set Russell Hornsby to join the cast.

According to Deadline, Russell Hornsby has been announced as the latest actor joining Danielle Deadwyler and Okwui Okpokwasili for Blumhouse and Universal’s upcoming genre film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Deadline reports that the film’s storyline is being closely guarded, but with Blumhouse behind it, you can probably deduce that there will be some level of horror and thrills involved. As Shadow and Act previously reported, the film is set for a Jan. 10, 2025 release date.

Deadwyler executive produces with Collet-Serra, Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg and James Moran. Stephanie Allain and Jason Blum produce, with Blumhouse’s Haley Pigman and Jungyoon Kim overseeing the project. Sam Stefanak serves as screenwriter.

When the project was announced in February, Blum said, “I’ve been trying to find the right project to work on with Jaume, in our system, for ever a decade. The Woman in the Yard is the perfect match, a film that’s ambitious in scope but modest in budget that combines Jaume’s vision with the incomparable Danielle Deadwyler. Together with my friend Stephanie Allain, this is a real dream team and I’m excited to collaborate with them on the film.”