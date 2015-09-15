Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer debut for Classified, the upcoming Prime Video coming-of-age/espionage series from Kagiso Lediga. Prime Video is debuting the project to U.S. audiences after it’s initial airing on Netflix in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya last year.

It is the first lead role for Imani Pullum, who recently appeared in Apple TV+’s Emancipation opposite Will Smith. Christine Horn and Sule Rim also star in the series.

The show follows Pullum’s Ella, a student from Oakland, California. The description states, “Arrested at a protest, Ella is forced to leave her home in California and spend the remainder of her education with her father and stepmother in Johannesburg, South Africa. Ella’s world is turned upside down as she navigates a very different reality than the one she has known.”

Watch the trailer below:

Lediga, who also created Netflix’s South African series Queen Sono, is the director and creator.

The show is produced by Skybound Galactic, a joint venture between Skybound Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, in partnership with Diprente. Lediga, Tamsin Andersson, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Sean Furst and Bryan Furst executive produce.