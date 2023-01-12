The cast of Cobra Kai talked about what their characters are facing emotionally in these final episodes of the sixth season.

Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel, told Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum during our cast interview that the characters go through some “tough times.”

“Being a teenager in those years are so formative and I think the power of forgiveness and like forgiving yourself, forgiving others is so prominent in the show,” he said. “Having a really tough time with someone and then being able to switch perspectives and open up to a new perspective is so powerful and I think that’s something that I try to remind myself of.”

Tanner Buchanan, who plays Robby, also talked about growth, particularly when it comes to looking beyond yourself.

”It’s important for me [to see] what that bigger picture is and what the future looks like and where you want to go and what you want to do and how every decision can kind of affect that,” he said. “Even though some decisions may be mistakes, at least you can…learn from those and be able to get to that bigger picture at some point.”

Mary Mouser also talked about some real-life lessons she learned from her character Samantha, such as learning to accept help from others.

“I think she’s learned a lot of patience and the ability to let other people in and the ability to ask for help,” she said. “Those are all things that I think I’ve kind of been working on putting into practice in my life and I do feel happy for both of us where we are at this point in our lives.”

Watch the full interview with the rest of the cast, including Ralph Macchio, Peyton List, Gianni Decenzo and Jacob Bertrand, above.

Cobra Kai follows Ralph Macchio and William Zabka’s Karate Kid characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence back in a head-to-head, but this time, they are taking new recruits under their wing.

Cobra Kai’s third part of its sixth and final season is now streaming on Netflix.