Colman Domingo has been tapped to star opposite Tina Fey and Steve Carrell in the upcoming Netflix series, The Four Seasons.

The new comedy series adaptation is from Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

Produced by Universal Television the series, is based on the 1981 feature film of the same name from Universal Pictures written and directed by Alan Alda.

The series is set to begin production later this year.

The show is executive produced by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, Tracey Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alan Alda and Marissa Bregman will produce. It is written by Fey, Fisher and Wigfield.

Domingo will be seen soon on the big screen in A24’s Sing Sing, and is now in post-production on Antione Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.