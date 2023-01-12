BET‘s iconic comedy series Comic View is back!

The series disappeared from BET 16 years ago, but it is now back again in a four-episode BET+ series hosted by Mike Epps.

The series was taped in front of a live audience at Kevin Hart‘s Hartbeat Weekend 2023 in Las Vegas and features stand-up by Brandi Denise, Jayski, DC Young Fly, Tony Roberts, Navv Greene, Bresha Webb, Tommy Davidson, Lavar Walker and Tacarra Williams. A surprise for comedy lovers, the series also features the televised stand-up debut of rapper T.I.

Hart is paying it back when it comes to bringing Comic View back to television screens. The series, which originally debuted in 1992 and ended in 2008, is where Hart honed his craft as host. Other comedians who served as host include D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer and Sommore.

Hart serves as executive producer for this iteration of Comic View with Epps, Jeff Clanagan, Bryan Smiley and Leslie Small. Jonathan Burch produces with Nicole Pasminski as supervising producer and Chris Spencer as consulting producer. Hartbeat produces.

Comic View airs on BET+ March 14.