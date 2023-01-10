As far as challenging the way we think, how do both of you feel this show will open up more conversation about non-monogamous relationships, especially because when you ask a lot of people, this is not as uncommon as people probably think.

Howard: It used to be taboo and it used to be uncommon, but now we’re seeing a rise in non-monogamy. Specifically, we’re seeing a rise in throuples. And we’re seeing an interest in people who were traditionally historically monogamous more open. We see 34% of people say that even though they’re in a monogamous relationship, their ideal relationship involves some type of non-monogamy structure. So people are now talking about it more. Over 4% of people here in the U.S. are in some type of non-monogamous relationship. So people are talking about it; people are engaged about it. And I think what this show is going to do is it’s going to increase the conversation. It’s also going to increase who we talk about when we’re talking about polyamory and non-monogamy because for a long time people would say, ‘Oh, that’s white people s**t.’ And that’s not the case.

That’s exactly how a lot of people, especially Black people, experience it. But what we know now is that a lot of Black people, and now white people, are engaging in ethical non-monogamy, and polyamory, and they are exploring transitioning from being a couple to a throuple. I think why it has been historically troubling, or it wasn’t popular is because it was always seen as monogamy plus one in a closed dynamic — not necessarily polyamory, where polyamory is multiple relationships. I think the reason that throuples are becoming popular is that now more millennials are open to the idea of therapy, and lots of millennials are in non-monogamous relationships. And so because they’re becoming more open to the idea of non-monogamy, they’re like, ‘OK, well, let’s try it by adding in another; let’s try polyamory by adding another partner, and let’s be in a relationship with them together.’ Where we know that polyamory has many different structures, and you can be in various different types of relationships. Lots of people are wanting to explore their relationship by adding another person. So a couple plus one is a throuple.

Evans: And I think, also, people are more open and honest about where we are and about what we want and about what is not working. We are also finding that there are resources; there are opportunities; there are situations available to us that we didn’t otherwise acknowledge that we didn’t otherwise know. And so I think we’re excited about being a part of this show because it’s going to be one of those opportunities to be a conversation starter. So even if you have no intention of doing that now, you have this springboard for a conversation that might help you, at the very least, become more intimate with one another, become close to one another, and have a better understanding of one another. And I think, at the end of the day, that is a mirror. And I agree that that is in its purest form. That is the intention of this show.