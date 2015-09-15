The very first full trailer for Prime Video‘s Aldis Hodge-led Alex Cross series, Cross, has been unveiled, along with some first-look photos.

The first trailer sees the famed character from James Patterson hot on the trail of a creepy, masked killer.

Created by executive producer Ben Watkins, the series is based upon the characters from Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series. The series has already been renewed for Season 2 at the streamer.

The logline: Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.

Hodge, who is also an executive producer on the series, stars alongside Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford and Ryan Eggold.

What Aldis Hodge says about Cross

Speaking to Blavity’s Shadow and Act back during the 2024 Essence Festival about the series, Hodge said, “The fact that we got a second season before we even aired day one shows how much faith the studio, the network all have in us. It’s a testament to the work that everybody has done. Our cast is incredible. Our writers, our producers, everybody is just top tier. And for me…I’ve been in this game 35 years. I’ve tempered myself to not have expectations beyond what I can manage. My only expectation right now is to continue doing good work and we have another opportunity…The first season is going to do what it’s going to do, you know? And I feel like people will enjoy it, but my focus is on finishing this season and getting to the next one.”

When does Cross premiere on Prime Video?

The Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television series is set to premiere on Nov. 14.

Watkins executive produces through Blue Monday Productions. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost executive produce for Skydance Television.

Watch the trailer and check out the images below:

Photo: Prime Video

Photo: Prime Video

Photo: Prime Video