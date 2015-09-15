Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for its new series adaptation of Cruel Intentions, which comes 25 years after the cult-classic film first dropped.

As the streamer notes, after the iconic movie “captivated audiences with its provocative drama, sex, and scandal, this series introduces a new class of cruel characters who are ready to take their games and manipulation to a whole new level.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair starred in the 1999 film, which spawned two other direct-to-video films with different stars. This is the second time a Cruel Intentions series has been attempted, with the first time being a 2016 NBC pilot which had Gellar return, but it was not picked up to series.

Who stars in the new ‘Cruel Intentions’ series and what will it be about?

Here’s the official description:

In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even if that means seducing Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College.

The series stars Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont, Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover, Sara Silva as Cece Carroway, John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell, Khobe Clarke as Scott Russell, Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Hank Chadwick, and Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth.

When does ‘Cruel Intentions’ premiere on Prime Video?

The series drops Nov. 21 on Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below:

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios and Original Film.

Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher are the co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film executive produce along with Roger Kumble. Moritz produced the original film, which was written and directed by Kumble. Bruce Mellon produces, as does Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi of Iervolino & Bacardi Entertainment.