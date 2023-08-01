Jermaine Fowler has joined the cast of Crutch, Paramount+’s spinoff of the CBS comedy The Neighborhood. He joins the previously cast Tracy Morgan.

Here’s the series logline for Crutch: Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, who goes by “Crutch,” is a brash, yet beloved Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his highbrow son and free-spirited daughter move back into the family home.

Fowler will play Crutch’s (Morgan) son Jake Crutchfield, “an Ivy League educated lawyer who forgoes a high-paying position at a swanky, white shoe law firm to provide low-cost legal aid in Harlem.”

The role brings Fowler for a major return to comedy series for Fowler after he’s been in several features over the past few years, including Prime Video’s Coming 2 America and Ricky Stanicky, as well as other projects such as Lionsgate’s The Blackening. On the television front, he also recently starred in FX’s A Murder at the End of the World. He notably starred in the CBS sitcom Superior Donuts with Judd Hirsch and Katey Sagal.

Crutch produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Hailing from Cedric The Entertainer and his production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Cedric The Entertainer and Eric C. Rhone. The series is developed by Owen Smith, who executive produces and is also the showrunner. Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling for TrillTV and Tracy Morgan also serve as executive producers.