Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are finally on full display as Elphaba and Glinda in the official trailer for Wicked.

The film is the first of two movies bringing the novel-turned-Broadway musical to the big screen. Erivo stars as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West before her wicked turn. She learns more about herself and her powers at Shiz University, where she meets the privileged, popular and ambitious Glinda. Even though they’re complete opposites, they become friends and important figures in each others’ lives.

According to the synopsis:

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University headmistress Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode in her feature film debut as Elphaba’s sister Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz. Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle and Peter Dinklage also star, with James playing a new character created for the film.

Jon M. Chu directs from a script by Winnie Holzman. Marc Platt produces with his Wicked Broadway producing partner David Stone. David Nicksay, Stephen Schwartz and Jared LeBoff executive produces. The film and Broadway musical are based on the novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire.

Wicked comes to theaters Nov. 27.