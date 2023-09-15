Before Cynthia Erivo became our beloved Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked, she soared in scenes across both television and film. The British Nigerian singer and actor is no stranger to the stage, which may explain why she received such critical acclaim for her Wicked performance.

From 2015 to 2017, Erivo delivered a Tony-winning performance as Celie in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. It was here that many were introduced to her powerful vocals and emotionally charged performance, which soon made her the breakout star to pay attention to, especially for her unforgettable rendition of “I’m Here” in the production.

Erivo has been defying gravity and collecting awards nominations like Infinity Stones for her role as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in the Wicked film in 2024. But she was already a force to be reckoned with as a woman of many talents.

Blavity’s taking a trip down memory lane for Cynthia Erivo performances to immerse yourself in before watching (or if you’re like us, rewatching) her slay as Elphaba in Wicked.

Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha

When it was announced that Erivo would portray the Queen of Soul in National Geographics’s Genius: Aretha, she may have been met with criticism. However, for those who watched the limited series, it was soon revealed why she was a great candidate for the role.

The performance not only captured Aretha Franklin’s genius and struggles, but Erivo’s embodiment of one of the most prolific musicians in America earned her an Emmy nomination while showcasing her singing chops as she admitted to working alongside a vocal coach to capture the essence of Franklin’s voice.

Belle in Pinocchio

During the 2022 live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, Erivo added her magic touch to her role as the Blue Fairy.

The performance was almost a prerequisite to her work as Elphaba in Wicked. Her rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star” proved in the pudding that Erivo is a vocal prowess!

Pinky in Widows

Showcasing her range as an actor, Erivo joined the all-star cast of Widows, including Viola Davis, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya and others in the 2018 crime thriller.

As Pinky, the rugged yet resourceful babysitter-turned-getaway driver, Erivo showed her ability to deliver emotional depth in a role with packed action.

Darlene Sweet in Bad Times at the El Royale

In what many critics claim to be one of Erivo’s standout roles, she portrays Darlene Sweet, a struggling singer who finds herself entangled in a night of crime and mystery at a rundown hotel.

Her performance opposite Jeff Bridges and Erivo’s live-sung musical number makes this another showstopping role that puts her captivating talents on Front Street.

Jacqueline in Drift

As the Liberian refugee who escapes her war-torn country and arrives on a Greek island in Drift, Erivo delivers one of her most personal roles to date.

The drama follows Erivo’s Jacqueline as she stars alongside Alia Shawkwat, the American tour guide that her character befriends while living on the streets of a Greek coastal town. Erivo’s haunting eleventh-hour monologue, however, is the real show-stealer in the 2023 film.

