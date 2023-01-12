Daniel Ezra has landed his first, huge post-All American gig as he’s joining Glen Powell in Paramount’s upcoming film, The Running Man.

Deadline reports that Ezra, Powell and Katy O’Brian will star in the Edgar Wright-directed film that serves as a reimagining of the Stephen King novel, which led to the 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Wright’s version of the story is described as “a chase thriller set in a dystopian America in the year 2025” following Ben Richards.

Richards is described as “A desperate man who participates in violent reality show called The Running Man in order to win enough money to revive his gravely ill daughter. The show follows Richards being chased by numerous hunters sent to kill him.”

Along with directing, Write serves as co-writer with Michael Bacall and will produce with Nira Park and Simon Kinberg. George Linder will serve as executive producer.

The Running Man is set to come to theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.

Ezra exited All American as a series regular this season, though he is set to return in for guest appearances as well as direct episodes as well.