The huge cast shakeup that was anticipated at The CW‘s All American has come down: five series regulars have departed the series, with three original stars remaining alongside four new series regulars.

Which All American stars are staying and exiting?

Blavity’s Shadow and Act has confirmed that returning original cast members in series regular roles are Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Greta Onieogu as Layla Keating and Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper.

This means Samantha Logan (Olivia Baker), Cody Christian (Asher Adams), Karimah Westbrook (Grace James), Monét Mazur (Laura Baker) and Chelsea Tavares (Patience Robinson) are not returning as series regulars. These five join the exit of previously announced departure of Daniel Ezra, who we learned earlier this year would be returning to direct episodes in the next season and to guest star. And despite the fact that Ezra and the other five are leaving the series, the network and the show’s studio, Warner Bros. Television, notes that “we will also see other fan favorite OG characters back in special guest star appearances as well,” so they are likely to pop up.

If the show were to get renewed at The CW as the last show standing from before Nexstar acquired the network, this major cast shift was expected due to budget and actors choosing to move on to other projects.

These are the new All American stars:

To fill the void, two completely new cast members have joined as series regulars, and two actors who appeared in the previous season have now been upped to series regular.

Nathaniel McIntyre and Osy Ikhile have will star as Kingston “KJ” Jeremy and Coach Cassius Jeremy, respectively, with Antonio J. Bell and Alexis Chikaeze being upped the series regulars as Khalil and Amina.

KJ is described as “Beverly High’s newly transferred quarterback. Naturally gifted, he’s a beast on the field, with a football IQ rarely seen at his age, which doesn’t always make him popular with his new teammates. While close off the field, his relationship with his dad is more complicated on the field. His singular focus is to play for the NFL. He just needs to survive high school, relationships, his complicated family, and a deep-seated rivalry he didn’t sign up for.”

His father, Cassius is “the new football coach at Beverly High. He is a family man and tough coach. Oozes charm but doesn’t mess around when it comes to football. Freshly relocated from Oakland with his QB son, Kingston, Coach Jeremy is determined to bring Beverly football back to its former glory, which means taking down South Crenshaw High’s program by any means necessary.”

What will All American Season 7 be about?

Here is the logline for the show’s seventh season:

Season 7 is taking it back to where it all began: Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High. It’s the same heart, same NFL dream, same crosstown rivalry, same messy hormones, ushered in by a new generation of LA teens, a new Beverly Coach and our OG vortex fam, who are surprised to find they’re supposed to be the responsible adults now.

When will Season 7 of All American premiere?

It is unclear exactly when the new season will drop, but it definitely drop sometime in 2025.