Apple TV+ has unveiled the official trailer for its new sci-fi thriller series, Dark Matter.

Based on the blockbuster book by New York Times bestselling author Blake Crouch, the series stars Jennifer Connelly, Joel Edgerton, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley.

Here’s the official description:

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life,” the synopsis reads. “Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Crouch serves as creator, showrunner and writer. He executive alongside alongside Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Edgerton also serves as executive producer. Dark Matter is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

Dark Matter will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes May 8 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 26.

Watch the official trailer for Dark Matter below: