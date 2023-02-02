Here’s the official synopsis:

Starring and executive produced by Farrell, Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award-nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

Other cast members include James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler and Alex Hernandez.

Farrell executive produces the series with creator Mark Protosevich. The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin, who co-executive produces. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg are executive producers for Genre Films, with Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich serving as executive producers.

Watch the trailer below: