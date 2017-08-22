Netflix has dropped the trailer for Daughters, the upcoming emotional, acclaimed documentary which first debuted at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by Natalie Rae and Angela Patton, the film follows four young girls as they prepare for a special father-daughter dance with their incarcerated fathers, which is a part of a unique fatherhood program in a Washington, D.C. jail.

The film was the recipient of the Audience Award, U.S. Documentary and Festival Favorite Award of the Sundance Film Festival.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A moving portrait of empathy and forgiveness, Daughters traces an eight-year documentary journey by filmmaker Natalie Rae and social change advocate Angela Patton. The film intimately follows Aubrey, Santana, Raziah, and Ana as they prepare for a momentous Daddy Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers. Speaking openly about their aspirations, dreams, and the emotional toll of their fathers’ absence, compounded by the constraints of virtual visits, these girls reveal a profound wisdom and resilience beyond their years. As they navigate heartbreak, anger, and uncertainty, they seize a precious opportunity to forge connections. Daughters sheds light on the complexities of familial bonds strained by the unforgiving barriers of the criminal justice system and emphasizes that the foundation of community healing lies within the family unit.

Daughters is produced by Lisa Mazzotta, Natalie Rae, Justin Benoliel, James Cunningham, Mindy Goldberg, Sam Bisbee, Kathryn Everett and Laura Choi Raycroft.

Kerry Washington executive produces alongside Pilar Savone, Angela Patton, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Joel Edgerton, Jessica Seinfeld, Hallee Adelman, Andrea van Beuren, Lydia Kives, J.M. Harper, Lance Acord, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Wendy Neu, Dom Thomas, Morgan Clement, Jessica Taneja, Bryn Mooser, Shane Riley, Harland Weiss, Donovan M. Boden, Isil Gilderdale and Emily Harris.

Daughters will premiere on August 14. Here’s the official trailer below: