Tubi has nabbed another British series to launch in the U.S. and Canada. The Fox-owned streamer will air Dead Hot, a UK comedy thriller series starring Rye Lane‘s Vivian Oparah.

Created and written by Charlotte Coben, the series also stars Bilal Hasna, Vivian Oparah, Penelope Wilton and Peter Serafinowicz. The series debuts soon in the UK and Ireland on Prime Video. Tubi’s North American acquisition of Dead Hot comes as they recently nabbed Boarders for U.S. and Canada as well.

Here’s the official description for Dead Hot:

Set in present-day Liverpool, twentysomethings Elliot (Hasna) and Jess (Oparah) are best friends united by a bond of grief at losing Peter—the first and only love of Elliot and Jess’ twin brother. It’s been five years since Peter went missing in mysterious circumstances, and still reeling from the trauma, the best friends spiral into a hedonistic lifestyle, partying to numb their grief while clinging to a small hope that they will one day find out what happened. When Elliot meets Will, he starts to think he can put the past behind him. But when Elliot learns Will has his own dark secrets, just as Jess is contacted by somebody claiming to be her brother, it sets into motion a determination for the pair to find out if Elliot’s romantically cursed—or being targeted.

“Dead Hot is exactly the type of dynamic series that we are excited to bring to Tubi audiences who have long been passionate about diving head first into rabbit holes of engaging, thrilling and genre-bending series,” said Sam Harowitz VP of Acquisitions and Partnerships, Tubi. “Charlotte has created an incredibly clever world in Dead Hot with storytelling that is brimming with wild twists and turns. Having partnered with Nicola and the team at Quay Street we have no doubt that Charlotte’s unique vision for this series will have audiences guessing right up until the very end on this wild ride!”

Produced by Quay Street Productions, Dead Hot is executive-produced by Nicola Shindler.

“At its heart, Dead Hot is a unique thriller about heartbreak surrounded by humour and absurdity and I can’t wait for US and Canadian audiences to be gripped by the brilliant world that Charlotte Coben has created and that has been brought to life by our outstanding cast,” Shindler said. “With plenty of twists, turns, and surprises along the way, expect the unexpected!”

Dead Hot was filmed in and around Liverpool and the North West of England.