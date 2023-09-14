Death of a Unicorn is a new A24 film that transcends genre in interesting ways. It puts some actors on the big screen like we’ve never seen them before, too. And with big names like Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd at the forefront, the movie has plenty going for it. Its magical premise, which, as the title suggests, includes a dead unicorn, proves to have more depth than viewers may assume. What begins with a strained father-daughter relationship ultimately ends with a completely different dynamic.

But, of course, that doesn’t happen until the dynamic duo are hunted by a terrifying creature on the prowl for revenge. For viewers, though, the movie exuding scary vibes while starring a mostly comical cast may cause a bit of confusion. And if you’ve already watched the film, some plot points might have gotten lost in translation with all the unicorn excitement. So here’s our Death of a Unicorn ending explained, which gives some context for anyone feeling confused.

Where does the movie take place? Setting the scene for the mystic journey

The movie Death of a Unicorn takes place in an unspecified location near the film’s beginning. Paul Rudd’s character Elliot Kintner is a lawyer who takes his daughter on a road trip to reconnect. But this family road trip is also a work trip, since Elliot is headed to his bosses’ lavish estate. His daughter Ridley (Jenna Ortega) is a witty teenager who isn’t thrilled to go on a road trip with her uncool dad. Despite that, they head towards the wilderness nature reserve owned by his wealthy employer, the Leopolds.

The two are surrounded by a stunning backdrop of what is revealed to be the mountainous forests of Canada. As they enter the reserve, they even pass a sign that reads, “wildlife protected: violations punishable by imprisonment,” which is ironic because of what happens next. The area is said to be practically untouched by man, so when the two accidentally hit a majestic unicorn with their rental car, they were surprised, to say the least.

What happens after the unicorn dies?

After the two discover the body of the unicorn, they are riddled with guilt over the death. Not knowing what else to do, they take the body to their host Odell Leopold (Richard E. Grant). But when Ridley lets it slip that unicorns were once revered as divine creatures for their healing abilities, greed takes over. The Leopolds, including Odell’s spoiled son, Shepard (Will Poulter), start thinking about how they can benefit from the death. They take the young unicorn’s body to an extraction lab. Once there, Odell’s employees conduct tests so that the unicorn’s body and restorative power can be used to cure his cancer. But after it has served his purpose, he plans to capitalize on the entire species.

That is, if he can get past the unicorn’s parents, who are coming for them all with a vengeance. You read that right – it’s a unicorn attack movie with a villainous, wealthy family and humble heroes who save the day. Before that can happen, though, things get violent. The two unicorn parents hunt them all down one by one in a string of graphic revenge killings. But then the mother and father of the deceased unicorn are trapped when their baby is used as bait.

Does Ridley survive?

Well, a lot happens before viewers can answer those questions. The trap is set by Shepard, who turns out to be an even bigger jerk than he initially seems. As he states earlier in the film, “We have a moral imperative to harvest every last one,” and he really meant that. He even uses Ridley and the body of the dead unicorn in an attempt to capture and profit from its parents. But, of course, in defense of his daughter, Elliot fights back. In a big showdown, Shepard and Elliot brawl it out. In this tussle, Elliot uses the unicorn’s severed horn to stab Shepard, and in turn, is stabbed with an arrow. While a unicorn finishes off Shepard, Elliot bleeds out in Ridley’s arms. So, yes, Ridley survives, but unfortunately, her father does not. Or, at least, he dies temporarily.

The unicorn’s parents begin to show they understand that Ridley and Elliot differ from the Leopold family. This is somewhat expected since Ridley has been on the side of the unicorns all along. And thanks to a cosmic connection that was strangely established between Ridley and the dead unicorn, they have a soft spot for her. This connection came from her contact with the baby’s glowing horn after the accident.

After everyone on the estate is killed except Ridley, they finally have what they have been seeking all along, their baby. So, in a bit of a plot twist, they resurrect Elliot and their baby by joining horns over their bodies. After that, the police arrive and arrest the only two survivors of what looks like a massacre. One of the last things viewers see is the unicorns causing the police car to crash, which leaves a bit of an ambiguous ending for viewers to interpret.

Is there an end credit scene after ‘Death of a Unicorn’?

No, Death of a Unicorn does not have a post-credits scene. After Elliot and Ridley are taken from the bloody estate, the movie ends abruptly after the unicorns crash the car, leaving an air of mystery for audiences. As for an explanation of the events in the movie, Death of a Unicorn has some more obvious themes like class consciousness and highlighting the evils of greed. So, taking down the elite is a big element in solving the problem. While the film isn’t necessarily an environmental movie, it does suggest that the unicorns represent the natural world. Everyone who means to harm them dies in the end (or is in peril). This reveals how Mother Nature and goodwill came out on top.

But there are other lessons to be learned. The underlying dilemma in Elliot and Ridley’s relationship is shown as they fight for their lives together. With the recent death of Ridley’s mother, the two were left with an emotional distance that seemingly had no end. Some of their heated bickering before the car crash is an example of this. Throughout the movie, viewers see them grow closer, and their relationship is seemingly repaired at the end of their traumatic unicorn encounter. Now, their fate is not necessarily confirmed. But assuming that the unicorns did not resurrect Elliot just to kill him for fun, they may be trying to help the duo escape the police. This would ultimately help them avoid persecution for all the deaths since unicorns are still seen as a myth to the rest of the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the bad guy in Death of a Unicorn?

Although his father starts it all, Shepard turns out to be a rotten egg as well. He only really seeks to make money off of the unicorns and uses whoever he can to get what he wants.

Where can I stream Death of a Unicorn?

Viewers have many different options for streaming Death of a Unicorn. As A24 confirms, the movie can be viewed on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, the A24 app, YouTube, Google Play, Microsoft Xbox, and Fandango At Home.