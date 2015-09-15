Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the first trailer for Lifetime‘s Desire: A Temptations Story, which stars Tasha Smith and Adrian Holmes.

It is the first film in a series of movies, and comes after Lifetime’s successful Seven Deadly Sins franchise.

The Temptations films are from Derrick Williams and Adriane Hopper Williams, who executive produce for DNA Media Group.

Smith stars in Desire: A Temptations Story as Kendra, “a high-profile talk show host who, after a whirlwind vacation romance, gives into her temptations and spontaneously marries her new suitor Malcolm (Holmes)…only to discover her desires have led her down a dangerous path.”

What is ‘Desire: A Temptations Story’ about?

Here’s the official description:

Desire follows inspirational talk show host Kendra (Tasha Smith) who is at the top of her game when she faces the tragic loss of her mother. At the urging of her team, Kendra takes time off to heal her soul and while on vacation, Kendra meets the man of her dreams, Malcolm (Adrian Holmes). Taken by his charm and good looks, Kendra gives into her desires and becomes caught up in a whirlwind romance and spontaneously marries Malcolm. Once the newlyweds return home, truths about Malcolm’s past start to come to light and he leads Kendra down a dangerous path.

The film also stars Jamall Johnson, Millan Tesfazgi, Miranda Edwards, Everick Golding, Requell Jodeah and Diana Pavlovská.

When does the television film premiere?

It premieres April 19 on Lifetime.

Both films are executive produced by DNA Media Group for Lifetime. Abraham Fraser, Ngozi Paul and Breanne Laplante also executive produce, with Tasha Smith executive producing Desire. Robert Adetuyi directed both films, and Kate Green wrote the script for Desire.

Watch the Desire trailer below: