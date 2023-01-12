Netflix has announced which cast will return alongside Michelle Buteau in Season 2 of Survival of the Thickest, as well as new guest stars.

Netflix has announced the second season is now in production in New York. There’s also new news regarding the show’s cast members–Tasha Smith, who was recurring in Season 1, has been moved up to a series regular and will direct two episodes. The series also includes Season 1 cast members Tone Bell, Liza Treyger, Peppermint and Marouane Zotti, who are all returning.

New guest stars include Anderson .Paak, Jonathan Chad Higginbotham, Deon Cole, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Jerrie Johnson, Celisse, Rolonda Watts, Michael Rishawn, Tika Sumpter, Monét x Change and RonReaco Lee. Returning guest stars include Allan K. Washington and Anthony Michael Lopez. Along with Smith directing, other directors this sesaon includes Thembi Banks, Kim Nguyen and Amy Aniobi.

The series follows Buteau’s character Mavis Beaumont, who wants to grow her business while looking for love as a plus-size Black woman. According to the logline:

Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size, and looking for love, while loving herself, Mavis works hard to grow her brand and establish herself as a stylist of note. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.

Survival of the Thickest is created and executive produced by Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. Grace Edwards also serves as executive producer with Season 2 showrunner Amy Aniobi. A24 and Mosaic’s Anne Hong also executive produce.