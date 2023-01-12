Dia Nash, the daughter of Niecy Nash, is going from Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story to another project pulling from salacious crime. This time, she’s part of Lifetime’s “Ripped from Headlines” film Sister Wife Murder.

Also starring Matthew Daddario and Ashley Williams, Sister Wife Murder follows Nash’s character who becomes enraptured by the pastor at her church. This relationship leads to her finding herself in a torturous marriage with only her other sister-wives for comfort. But then, one of the wives vanishes without a trace.

According to the synopsis:

Sister Wife Murder follows Chloe (Dia Nash), who after attending church for the first time one Sunday, becomes enamored with her pastor, Caleb (Matthew Daddario). In between secret moments and stolen glances, she falls in love with him only to learn that he’s already married with not one, but two wives. Despite their unorthodox situation, Chloe is overjoyed when he proposes. But after experiencing Caleb’s controlling behavior, she quickly realizes that their love was a far cry from happily-ever-after. Chloe and the other wives, Anna (Ashley Williams) and Margo (Ashley Dulaney), only have each other to depend on and when one of them mysteriously disappears, Chloe fears that she may be next.

Hybrid produces the film with Manu Boyer executive producing and directing. Peter Sullivan serves as screenwriter. Sister Wife Murder debuts July 13,

This film is one of two new films added to Lifetime’s “Ripped from the Headlines” slate. The other, Amish Affair, executive produced and starring Ryan McPartlin with Mackenzie Cardwell, debuts July 6 and follows an Amish woman who is framed for murder and must prove her innocence.