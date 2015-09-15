BET+’s critically acclaimed dramedy, Diarra From Detroit, has finally been renewed for Season 2 at the streamer and BET Studios.

The news for the series, from creator, executive producer, writer and star Diarra Kilpatrick, was confirmed on Monday.

“Following a breakout first season that quickly became a favorite among both fans and critics, BET Studios is excited to bring Diarra from Detroit back to BET+ for season two,” said Aisha Summers Burke, Executive Vice-President, and General Manager, BET Studios, in a statement. “Diarra’s voice is bold, original, and unapologetically real—exactly the kind of storytelling that resonates deeply with our audience. This next chapter raises the stakes while keeping the same sharp wit and heart that made the series a standout.”

Who is returning for ‘Diarra From Detroit’ Season 2?

The studio has confirmed Kilpatrick is returning to star alongside Season 1 cast members Bryan Terrell Clark, DomiNque Perry and Jon Chaffin. Season 1 also starred Claudia Logan, Shannon Wallace and special guest star Morris Chestnut.

Season 1 of the series was named one of the Best TV Shows by Deadline, Rolling Stone and Variety, and it has a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The series also nabbed two Film Independent Spirit Award nominations. Earlier this year, it had a linear run on BET, and became the No. 1 new “he No. 1 new series on cable among Black viewers year-to-date and topping key demos including Black adults 18-49, 25-54, and total Black viewers 2+.*

“We’re excited to be back and grateful for the opportunity to take viewers on another very wild, very Detroit adventure,” said Kilpatrick.

“It has been incredible watching fans and critics embrace this show in the way that they have and we’re so excited to be back for more,” said executive producer Kenya Barris. “Last season proved just how wildly talented Diarra Kilpatrick is and I, for one, can’t wait for everyone to see what her and the team have in store this time around.”

What was Season 1 of ‘Diarra From Detroit’ about?

Per the studio, “Season one followed a divorcing schoolteacher who refuses to believe she’s been ghosted by her rebound Tinder date. Her determined search leads her into a decades-old mystery rooted in the Detroit underworld. As the case deepens, she enlists the help of her coworkers, friends, and lovers—forming an unlikely crew navigating danger and secrets.”

Produced by BET Studios and Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, the series is executive produced by Kilpatrick, Barris and Miles Orion Feldsott.