Disney has dropped the first trailer for Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa: The Lion King, with Blue Ivy Carter among several joining the cast and Beyoncé confirmed to return. It is a new, original prequel film following 2019’s The Lion King.

The film is due in theaters Dec. 20 and Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing and producing the film’s songs with Mark Mancina, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

The cast is led by Aaron Pierre as Mufasa and Kelvin Harrison Jr., as Taka, aka the lion who is later known as Scar.

Here’s the official description:

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Miranda said in a statement, “Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on ‘The Lion Guard,’ and so many musical contributors over the years. ‘The Lion King’ has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I’m humbled and proud to be a part of it. It’s been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa’s story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters.”

The full slate of new and returning cast members for the film includes: Tiffany Boone as Sarabi; Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki; Preston Nyman as Zazu; Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros; Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe; Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi; Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia; Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego; John Kani as Rafiki; Seth Rogen as Pumbaa; Billy Eichner as Timon; Donald Glover as Simba; introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala; and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

Additional voice cast members are Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis and Dominique Jennings.

Directed by Jenkins, the film is produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

Watch the trailer below: