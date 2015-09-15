Disney Branded Television and the BBC have announced The War Between the Land and the Sea, and upcoming Doctor Who spinoff set to star Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey.

The five-part series also stars returning Doctor Who cast members cast members Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim.

Here’s the official description:

When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war.

The series is created by Doctor Who showrunner and executive producer Russell T. Davies, who wrote the spinoff with Pete McTighe. The show will also feature the classic Doctor Who villains the Sea Devils, first seen in 1972.

Davies said in a statement, “I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.”

Filming for begins next month with Dylan Holmes-Williams directing. The series will air on Disney+ in the U.S. and BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Ths show is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter executive produce.