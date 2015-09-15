Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for Thunderbolts* during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, and it seems to give our first look at Sentry.

Though we can’t see him head-on, this is the first look at the character, played by Lewis Pullman. This may be the first look at Sentry, but Pullman appeared as Bob (presumably Robert Reynolds), the person behind Sentry.

The film sees the return of MCU stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as well as newcomers Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Pierce.

What do we know about the plot of ‘Thunderbolts*’?

A new, Wheaties box-style poster was also released for the film. Here’s the official description:

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Photo: Marvel Studios

When is ‘Thunderbolts*’ in theaters?

Jake Schreier directs the film, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez are executive producers.

Watch the trailer below. The film hits theaters on May 2.