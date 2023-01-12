Marvel Studios has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming film, Thunderbolts*.

Starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Thunderbolts* looks like a fun, action-packed theatrical experience that aims to continue to build on the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The movie’s promo so far feels feels like it is here to remind folks that Marvel the newest Marvel offering can be tongue-in-cheek like Marvel’s fourth wall-breaker, Deadpool himself. The strange asterisk in the title also brings a bit of cheekiness to the proceedings.

The actual logline reads: “Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova [Pugh] alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.”

Photo: Marvel Studios

This new trailer, which comes after an earlier trailer released for San Diego Comic-Con, is also the first footage that we get of Lewis Pullman, who plays Bob, who is rumored to be Sentry.

Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serving as executive producers.

Thunderbolts* comes to theaters May 2, 2025.