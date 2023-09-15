“I think it’s nice if you actually consume the product, you actually have an experience with the product and a good one,” he shared. “It’s not required for people to promote things that they don’t use and eat all the time, but it’s nice when you get to have that synergistic relationship with one where you use it. I do enjoy PopCorners, so that makes it easier. Then, when you get to do something that’s kind of fun, you get to be playful with it and not take it so seriously, that’s also fun. It makes it more enjoyable for the consumer and just for everybody.”