Don Cheadle is experiencing a blast from the past in his latest partnership with PopCorners.
In a new television commercial set against the backdrop of the roaring 1920s, Cheadle plays a mysterious character committed to getting to the snacks.
“We had a lot of fun with this concept,” he told Blavity. “It was collaborative, and I got to work with creative. It wasn’t something that was just jammed in. We got to be very playful, and I think this spot turned out fun.”
Cheadle joked that of all the characters he’s portrayed, this one will surely be the one to land him an Oscar, but more importantly, collaborating with PopCorners will encourage those watching to take control of their health by making better food choices.
“What I like about the product is that it’s popped; it’s not fried. I think that fried food is something that has been a vein for us, specifically us, for a long time,” Cheadle said. “And PopCorners is a great alternative, and it happens to be something that I eat and enjoy. So, it’s cool to promote something that I actually consume.”
“I’m always trying to find a better alternative,” he continued. “We don’t want everything to be medicine, you have to have some fun sometimes. But, if you can make a better choice about what you’re eating and be cognizant about what that’s going to do to your body and health-wise, be considerate. I think it’s very easy to not eat well, and sometimes it seems like it’s tricky to eat better. But, I also think it’s just kind of taking a second to ask yourself and to check in like, ‘How am I going to feel afterward?'”
Cheadle reiterated that it’s sometimes uncommon to promote something you love, which is why he is all the more excited this.
“I think it’s nice if you actually consume the product, you actually have an experience with the product and a good one,” he shared. “It’s not required for people to promote things that they don’t use and eat all the time, but it’s nice when you get to have that synergistic relationship with one where you use it. I do enjoy PopCorners, so that makes it easier. Then, when you get to do something that’s kind of fun, you get to be playful with it and not take it so seriously, that’s also fun. It makes it more enjoyable for the consumer and just for everybody.”
The actor, always booked and busy, has some big projects coming.
Next up, he has a new upcoming film, Unstoppable, and he’s currently filming the Peacock series Fight Night alongside Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson and more.
“I’m attracted to quality and things that I haven’t done before,” he said. “I’m always looking to expand and put another, you know, tool in my toolbox.”